Morning news brief
Thousands of travelers are still waiting to reschedule flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop, Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts bid to become Senate majority leader, President Trump heads to Asia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
Thousands of travelers are still waiting to reschedule flights after Friday's nationwide ground stop, Sen. Chris Van Hollen mounts bid to become Senate majority leader, President Trump heads to Asia.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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