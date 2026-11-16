New rule aims to close loophole on chip exports
The Commerce Department released a new rule designed to make it harder for China to gain access to America's most powerful computer chips using third-country data centers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
The Commerce Department released a new rule designed to make it harder for China to gain access to America's most powerful computer chips using third-country data centers.
Copyright 2026 NPR
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