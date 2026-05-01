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2026 International Museum Day

2026 International Museum Day

The Boise Museum Association will be hosting its annual International Museum Day event on Sunday, May 17 from 12:00 – 4:00 pm. People of all ages are invited to the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights to sample activities and displays from fourteen of Boise’s museums. The event is free, as is the admission to the Philip E. Batt Education Building, where visitors can explore interactive programs, exhibits, and original works of art that bring human rights stories to life and spark conversation and connection.

Activities include creating art, exploring rocks and fossils, viewing live raptors and participating in history and nature activities. There’s something for the whole family!

Food and beverage will be available for purchase. Parking is limited!

Come support Boise’s museums, have a fun day with the family, and learn what your local museums have to offer.

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
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12:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
2083450304
info@wassmuthcenter.org
http://wassmuthcenter.org
Wassmuth Center for Human Rights
777 S 8th St,
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-0304
https://www.facebook.com/events/1290722876349372?active_tab=about