25 Years of Fire and Glass - Zion Warne Studios Anniversary Celebration
25 Years of Fire and Glass - Zion Warne Studios Anniversary Celebration
Join us as we celebrate 25 years of creativity, craftsmanship, and community at Zion Warne Studios! Spend this Friday evening experiencing the art of hand-blown glass with live demonstrations, explore our gallery, and discovering one-of-a-kind handcrafted holiday gifts. Come meet the artist, celebrate with us and support a locally owned family business that has been part of the Boise arts community for 25 years.
Bring your friends and family and celebrate this special milestone!
Zion Warne Studios
05:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Artist Group Info
Zion Warne
zionwarnestudios@gmail.com
Zion Warne Studios
3242 W Chinden BlvdGarden City, Idaho 83714
2087616402
zionwarnestudios@gmail.com