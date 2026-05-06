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4th Annual Dandelion Festival

4th Annual Dandelion Festival

Join City of Good, Boise Parks and Recreation and a variety of partner organizations for the fourth annual Boise Dandelion Festival! This community-driven event celebrates biodiversity and the ecological, cultural and creative diversity that makes Boise unique — embodied by the regenerative spirit of the dandelion. From dandelion-themed food and beverages to live music, hands-on activities for kids and more, there’s something for everyone!

Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
500 S Walnut St
Boise , Idaho 83712