4th Annual Dandelion Festival
4th Annual Dandelion Festival
Join City of Good, Boise Parks and Recreation and a variety of partner organizations for the fourth annual Boise Dandelion Festival! This community-driven event celebrates biodiversity and the ecological, cultural and creative diversity that makes Boise unique — embodied by the regenerative spirit of the dandelion. From dandelion-themed food and beverages to live music, hands-on activities for kids and more, there’s something for everyone!
Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
02:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Kristin Armstrong Municipal Park
500 S Walnut StBoise , Idaho 83712