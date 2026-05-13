Ballet Idaho's Cinderella
Ballet Idaho's Cinderella
Ballet Idaho’s Cinderella
Jun 5–6, 2026
The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts
Ballet Idaho presents Cinderella
Step into the fairytale with Ballet Idaho’s Cinderella, the final production of the season, June 5–6 at the Morrison Center. Choreographed by Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller, this newly imagined ballet brings the beloved story to life with elegant choreography, theatrical beauty, and Sergei Prokofiev’s lush, cinematic score.
From Cinderella’s humble home to the glittering world of the Prince’s ballroom, audiences will experience a timeless story of hope, humor, transformation, and love. Grand without being gaudy and family-accessible without feeling childish, Cinderella is a beautiful introduction to ballet for new audiences and a richly layered story ballet for longtime fans.
Performance Dates:
Friday, June 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM
Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM
Location:
Morrison Center
2201 W Cesar Chavez Lane
Boise, ID 83725
The June 6 evening performance will be audio described.
Tickets: https://balletidaho.org/performance/cinderella/