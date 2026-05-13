Ballet Idaho’s Cinderella

Jun 5–6, 2026

The Morrison Center for the Performing Arts

Ballet Idaho presents Cinderella

Step into the fairytale with Ballet Idaho’s Cinderella, the final production of the season, June 5–6 at the Morrison Center. Choreographed by Artistic Director Garrett Anderson and Associate Artistic Director Anne Mueller, this newly imagined ballet brings the beloved story to life with elegant choreography, theatrical beauty, and Sergei Prokofiev’s lush, cinematic score.

From Cinderella’s humble home to the glittering world of the Prince’s ballroom, audiences will experience a timeless story of hope, humor, transformation, and love. Grand without being gaudy and family-accessible without feeling childish, Cinderella is a beautiful introduction to ballet for new audiences and a richly layered story ballet for longtime fans.

Performance Dates:

Friday, June 5, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 2:00 PM

Saturday, June 6, 2026 at 7:30 PM

Location:

Morrison Center

2201 W Cesar Chavez Lane

Boise, ID 83725

The June 6 evening performance will be audio described.

Tickets: https://balletidaho.org/performance/cinderella/