Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission May 2-3rd
Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission May 2-3rd
From May 2-3rd, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Boise cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:
Boise Art Museum
Boise Art Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Event Supported By
Bank of America
Boise Art Museum
670 Julia Davis DrBoise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-8330