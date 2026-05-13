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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission May 2-3rd

Bank of America Museums on Us Offers Free Admission May 2-3rd

From May 2-3rd, Bank of America, Merrill and Bank of America Private Bank cardholders can receive FREE general admission to select Boise cultural attractions Saturday and Sunday. Bank of America believes the arts have a unique ability to connect people and communities, and help local economies thrive. Learn something new this month with a visit to a participating cultural institution, including:

Boise Art Museum

Boise Art Museum
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM, every day through May 03, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Bank of America
https://about.bankofamerica.com/en/making-an-impact/museums-on-us-partners
Boise Art Museum
670 Julia Davis Dr
Boise, Idaho 83702
(208) 345-8330
http://www.boiseartmuseum.org/