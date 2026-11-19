Believe
Believe
Believe in the Christmas Spirit! ✨🎅 Join us December 19th from 10am to 2pm for festive crafts, treats, and a visit from Santa! Pajamas encouraged 🎄 Included with museum admission.
Thank you to our friends at Opal Autism Centers for sponsoring! ❄️
Children's Museum of Idaho
13
10:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 19 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
Artist Group Info
Catherine@cmidaho.org
Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org