Black Friday Community Clothing Swap
Black Friday Community Clothing Swap
Join us for a BLACK FRIDAY community clothing swap! New and used clothing and shoes welcome! This event is free and open to the public, you can bring something, take something, or both!
Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and mingling is encouraged. Come in after a day of surviving the shops! Grab a bite, make a friend, get free stuff! This event is meant to engage the community as well as being a way to share what we no longer need!
ICONIC Bar and Bistro
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Hummingbird Advocacy Network
contact@hummingbirdadvocacynetwork.org
Artist Group Info
christy31693@gmail.com
ICONIC Bar and Bistro
5467 N Glenwood StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714
(208) 949-6620
3girlscateringboi@gmail.com