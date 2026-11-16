Join us for a BLACK FRIDAY community clothing swap! New and used clothing and shoes welcome! This event is free and open to the public, you can bring something, take something, or both!

Food and drinks will be available for purchase, and mingling is encouraged. Come in after a day of surviving the shops! Grab a bite, make a friend, get free stuff! This event is meant to engage the community as well as being a way to share what we no longer need!