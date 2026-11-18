Boise Art Museum’s Art in the Park is widely recognized as one of the premiere cultural events in the Northwest. This open-air festival, held on the weekend following Labor Day each September, provides visitors of all ages and interests with the opportunity to meet more than 240 artists and purchase their works. During the three-day event, Boise Art Museum presents a variety of contemporary arts and crafts along with an exceptional array of live entertainment, wonderful food, and hands-on activities for children.