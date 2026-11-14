Boise Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo
Boise Show Me Reptile Show & Exotic Pet Expo
Open to the public Saturday, February 27, 2027 at Expo Idaho Fairgrounds, 5610 Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714. Meet breeders and explore reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic pets and husbandry supplies. General admission 10 AM–5 PM; Saturday VIP early entry 9 AM. All times Mountain. Animals and supplies are available for purchase. Please leave visitor pets at home. Official tickets and current details: https://showmereptileshow.com/boise-idaho-reptile-show
Expo Idaho Fairgrounds
$15 general; $20 VIP at the door
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 27 Feb 2027
Event Supported By
Show Me Reptile Show
micky@showmenetwork.com
Expo Idaho Fairgrounds
5610 Glenwood StreetBoise, Idaho 83714