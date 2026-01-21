Open to the public Saturday, July 17, 2027 at Expo Idaho Fairgrounds, 5610 Glenwood Street, Boise, ID 83714. Meet breeders and explore reptiles, amphibians, invertebrates, exotic pets and husbandry supplies. General admission 10 AM–5 PM; Saturday VIP early entry 9 AM. All times Mountain. Animals and supplies are available for purchase. Please leave visitor pets at home. Official tickets and current details: https://showmereptileshow.com/boise-idaho-reptile-show