Boise’s Spring Treasure Hunt is Back at Antique World Mall

🌼 Spring Treasure Market at Antique World Mall

Join us for a special weekend at Antique World Mall as we welcome the season with our Spring Treasure Market, happening May 9th!

On Saturday, May 9 from 10am–3pm, explore our outdoor market featuring a curated selection of vintage finds, garden décor, seasonal pieces, and unique treasures—all brought to you by our very own Antique World Mall dealers. This is not a typical vendor fair—every booth represents the quality, creativity, and character our shoppers know and love from inside the mall.

After browsing the outdoor market, step inside and discover even more! With over 30,000 square feet and 160+ dealers, Antique World Mall is the largest antique mall in the Boise area—filled with everything from timeless antiques and European finds to farmhouse décor, vintage clothing, and one-of-a-kind statement pieces.

We’re also excited to be open on Mother’s Day (Sunday, May 10) from 10am–6pm—making this the perfect opportunity to shop for a meaningful, one-of-a-kind gift for Mom or enjoy a day of treasure hunting together.

✨ Event Highlights:

• Outdoor Spring Market (Saturday only, 10am–3pm)

• Featuring Antique World Mall dealers only

• Thousands of fresh finds, antiques, and vintage treasures

• Mother’s Day shopping inspiration

• Indoor shopping all weekend (10am–6pm)

Whether you’re a seasoned collector, vintage lover, or just looking for something fun to do in Boise this weekend, you’ll find something special at the Spring Treasure Market.

📍 Antique World Mall

🗓 May 9–10

⏰ Saturday Market: 10am–3pm | Store Hours: 10am–6pm

Come discover something extraordinary—we can’t wait to see you!