Bone Detectives

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2:30pm

Warning: You will touch real bones!

Become a bone detective with BSU Professor Allison L. Wolfe, Ph.D. and discover how scientists use animal bones to solve mysteries from the past. Learn how these clues reveal ancient worlds, extinct creatures, and animals still living today. Then get hands-on with real bones you can examine yourself. Perfect for curious minds who love animals, science, and uncovering hidden stories. All ages welcome!