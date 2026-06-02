Bone Detective
Bone Detective
Bone Detectives
Tuesday, June 23rd, 2:30pm
Warning: You will touch real bones!
Become a bone detective with BSU Professor Allison L. Wolfe, Ph.D. and discover how scientists use animal bones to solve mysteries from the past. Learn how these clues reveal ancient worlds, extinct creatures, and animals still living today. Then get hands-on with real bones you can examine yourself. Perfect for curious minds who love animals, science, and uncovering hidden stories. All ages welcome!
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com