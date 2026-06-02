© 2026 Boise State Public Radio
NPR in Idaho
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Bone Detective

Bone Detective

Bone Detectives
Tuesday, June 23rd, 2:30pm
Warning: You will touch real bones!
Become a bone detective with BSU Professor Allison L. Wolfe, Ph.D. and discover how scientists use animal bones to solve mysteries from the past. Learn how these clues reveal ancient worlds, extinct creatures, and animals still living today. Then get hands-on with real bones you can examine yourself. Perfect for curious minds who love animals, science, and uncovering hidden stories. All ages welcome!

Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com