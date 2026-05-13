Books on the Vine Anniversary Bash!
Books on the Vine Anniversary Bash!
Join us in celebrating our third anniversary!
Saturday May 2nd from 10am-6PM!
We have a lot going on!
-$40 flash tattoos by Christie Dillman and free temporary tattoos!
-Book signing and literary art pop up by Aymee Michels Lichtenham!
-Free craft table by Wandercraft!
-$20 fill a bag sale!
-ALL of our 3D prints will be available!
-Goodie bags!
-Prize wheel!
Books on the Vine
$5-$40
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Event Supported By
Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview aveBoise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com