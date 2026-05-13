Books on the Vine Anniversary Bash!

Join us in celebrating our third anniversary!

Saturday May 2nd from 10am-6PM!

We have a lot going on!

-$40 flash tattoos by Christie Dillman and free temporary tattoos!

-Book signing and literary art pop up by Aymee Michels Lichtenham!

-Free craft table by Wandercraft!

-$20 fill a bag sale!

-ALL of our 3D prints will be available!

-Goodie bags!

-Prize wheel!