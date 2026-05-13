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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Books on the Vine Anniversary Bash!

Books on the Vine Anniversary Bash!

Join us in celebrating our third anniversary!
Saturday May 2nd from 10am-6PM!
We have a lot going on!
-$40 flash tattoos by Christie Dillman and free temporary tattoos!
-Book signing and literary art pop up by Aymee Michels Lichtenham!
-Free craft table by Wandercraft!
-$20 fill a bag sale!
-ALL of our 3D prints will be available!
-Goodie bags!
-Prize wheel!

Books on the Vine
$5-$40
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM on Sat, 2 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Books on the Vine
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Booked

Artist Group Info

You!
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
boisebooksonthevine.com
Books on the Vine
5208 fairview ave
Boise, Idaho 83709
2089571349
Boisebooksonthevine@gmail.com
Boisebooksonthevine.com