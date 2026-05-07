Cars & Coffee+
Cars & Coffee+
Join us for our 3rd annual FUN and FREE family friendly event featuring lots of cool and classic cars. It's a day full of FREE food as well! Come early for coffee and donuts. Come later for a hot dog lunch. We'd just love to have you come for the fun. Perfect for car enthusiasts, families, or folks who just want to do something different. Get this on your calendar, and we'll see you on June 27th!
Summit Church Boise
08:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 27 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Summit Church Boise
2083754031
office@summitchurchboise.org
Artist Group Info
connect@summitchurchboise.org
Summit Church Boise
10375 W. Overland Rd.Boise, Idaho 83709
4698265440
connect@summitchurchboise.org