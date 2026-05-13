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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Cinco de Mayo Party

Cinco de Mayo Party

We’re celebrating 55 years of Franz Witte the only way we know how—surrounded by plants, great people, and a little extra spice. Join us at the garden center for a Cinco de Mayo–inspired anniversary party filled with food, drinks, and dancing.
This event is free to attend, so come wander, sip, snack, and celebrate with us!

Franz Witte Garden Center
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026

Artist Group Info

grace.p@franzwitte.com
Franz Witte Garden Center
20005 11th Ave N
Nampa, Idaho 83687
208-853-0808
ben.r@franzwitte.com
https://www.oktoberbreast.com