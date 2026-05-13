Cinco de Mayo Party
Cinco de Mayo Party
We’re celebrating 55 years of Franz Witte the only way we know how—surrounded by plants, great people, and a little extra spice. Join us at the garden center for a Cinco de Mayo–inspired anniversary party filled with food, drinks, and dancing.
This event is free to attend, so come wander, sip, snack, and celebrate with us!
Franz Witte Garden Center
05:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Tue, 5 May 2026
Artist Group Info
grace.p@franzwitte.com
Franz Witte Garden Center
20005 11th Ave NNampa, Idaho 83687
208-853-0808
ben.r@franzwitte.com