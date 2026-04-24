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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground!

Comedy Open Mic! Liquid Laughs Underground!

Stand Up Comedy Open Mic! Free Event! Comic sign ups at 9pm show starts at 9:30pm! Boise's best work out their material and some new comics try it out for the first time! It is a great way to spend an hour and a half laughing!

Date and Time: Thu, 21 May 2026 21:00 - Thu, 21 May 2026 22:30

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Liquid Lounge, Boise
09:00 PM - 10:30 PM on Thu, 21 May 2026
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Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge, Boise
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702