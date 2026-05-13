Dads, Dogs, and Donuts: A Father’s Day Celebration
Dads, Dogs, and Donuts: A Father’s Day Celebration
Celebrate dad and treat him to a buffet breakfast with coffee or cocoa! Then, watch out African wild dogs receive enrichment.
Each dad will receive a raffle ticket upon entry, and each child will have the chance to create a special craft. Printed photos available with pre-purchase.
Zoo admission is included, so you’ll have the rest of the day to explore with your family.
*PLEASE NOTE: Pets, emotional support animals, comfort animals, therapy animals – including dogs – are not permitted inside the zoo. Service animals are allowed throughout zoo grounds, provided they remain under the handler’s control at all times.
*Space is limited!
*Children two years and under are free but still require a reservation.
Zoo Boise
$42
08:00 AM - 09:00 AM on Sun, 21 Jun 2026