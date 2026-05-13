Dads, Dogs, and Donuts: A Father’s Day Celebration

Celebrate dad and treat him to a buffet breakfast with coffee or cocoa! Then, watch out African wild dogs receive enrichment.

Each dad will receive a raffle ticket upon entry, and each child will have the chance to create a special craft. Printed photos available with pre-purchase.

Zoo admission is included, so you’ll have the rest of the day to explore with your family.

*PLEASE NOTE: Pets, emotional support animals, comfort animals, therapy animals – including dogs – are not permitted inside the zoo. Service animals are allowed throughout zoo grounds, provided they remain under the handler’s control at all times.

*Space is limited!

*Children two years and under are free but still require a reservation.