Dark Jokes For America

Dark Jokes is a comedy show for people who have laughed at a funeral and will do it again.

And this one is for America. Hosted by Krystal Moore and the treasure valley's best stand up comedians!

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Moore Productions

You can get a refund if:

It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets

This event is rescheduled or cancelled

You can't get a refund within 24 hours of the event start time.

Venue

Liquid Laughs Underground

405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho 83702, United States

URLs:

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3666340-2?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3666340-4?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3666340-5?pid=11495

Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3666340-6?pid=11495

Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3666340-7?pid=11495

Date and Time: Fri, 03 Jul 2026 20:00 - Fri, 03 Jul 2026 21:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Artists: Krystal Moore, Brett Haney, Madilyn Kuhn, Holly King