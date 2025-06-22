Dig into Geodes!

Join us for a fabulous time cracking geodes at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology (IMMG, next to the Old Pen. Be amazed at the surprise inside.

Admission:

Adult Non-members of the IMMG-$10, Children-$5

Every registered child receives one small geode at no cost!

Adult IMMG Members & their children—Free admission

Best price in town to purchase larger geodes.

Optional 40-minute geology hike of nearby hillside overlooking the Old Pen.

Pre-registration is required:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dig-into-geodesjune-14-tickets-1988577063528?aff=oddtdtcreator

This event is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council.

Contact operations@idahomuseum.org if you have questions.

Updog Hotdogs on sale from about 11am. Yum!

