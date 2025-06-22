Dig into Geodes!
Dig into Geodes!
Join us for a fabulous time cracking geodes at the Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology (IMMG, next to the Old Pen. Be amazed at the surprise inside.
Admission:
Adult Non-members of the IMMG-$10, Children-$5
Every registered child receives one small geode at no cost!
Adult IMMG Members & their children—Free admission
Best price in town to purchase larger geodes.
Optional 40-minute geology hike of nearby hillside overlooking the Old Pen.
Pre-registration is required:
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/dig-into-geodesjune-14-tickets-1988577063528?aff=oddtdtcreator
This event is supported in part by a grant from the Idaho Humanities Council.
Contact operations@idahomuseum.org if you have questions.
Updog Hotdogs on sale from about 11am. Yum!
Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology
$5-10
10:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology
2082833186
operations@idahomuseum.org
Artist Group Info
operations@idahomuseum.org
Idaho Museum of Mining and Geology
2455 Old Penitentiary Rd.Boise, Idaho 83712
2082833186
operations@idahomuseum.org