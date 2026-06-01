Eco Explorers Day Camp
Eco Explorers Day Camp
ECO EXPLORERS DAY CAMP is calling all 12- to 15‑year‑olds who want a weeklong summer adventure to remember!
You'll hike Bogus Basin, trek around Lucky Peak, sample macroinvertebrates to investigate river health, explore the WaterShed Education Center, and wrap up the week floating the Boise River with your new friends. You’ll be out in the sun, in the water, and hands‑on with science. Alongside professional educators, you'll learn about our water while having fun in and around it!
The WaterShed
166.19
10:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 22 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The WaterShed
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org
Artist Group Info
eharmon@cityofboise.org
The WaterShed
6411 N. Ancell Ave.Boise, Idaho 83714
(208) 608-7300
bw@cityofboise.org