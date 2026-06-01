ECO EXPLORERS DAY CAMP is calling all 12- to 15‑year‑olds who want a weeklong summer adventure to remember!

You'll hike Bogus Basin, trek around Lucky Peak, sample macroinvertebrates to investigate river health, explore the WaterShed Education Center, and wrap up the week floating the Boise River with your new friends. You’ll be out in the sun, in the water, and hands‑on with science. Alongside professional educators, you'll learn about our water while having fun in and around it!