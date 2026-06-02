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Family Bingo

Family Bingo

Family Bingo
Tuesday, June 30th, 2:30pm
Come join us for a fun-filled Bingo event! Enjoy an exciting game with the chance to win fantastic prizes, including $5 gift cards to local businesses, delicious candy, and great books!fa

Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
notaquietlibrary.org

Artist Group Info

programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood St
Garden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com