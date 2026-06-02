Family Bingo
Family Bingo
Family Bingo
Tuesday, June 30th, 2:30pm
Come join us for a fun-filled Bingo event! Enjoy an exciting game with the chance to win fantastic prizes, including $5 gift cards to local businesses, delicious candy, and great books!fa
Garden City Public Library
02:30 PM - 03:30 PM on Tue, 30 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Garden City Public Library
(208)-472-2942
programsgcpl@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com