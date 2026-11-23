Family Reading Celebration
Family Reading Celebration
Idaho Family Reading Celebration
Tuesday, December 1st, 5:30-6:30pm
Join us in our celebration of family reading!
The festivities will include cookies, crafts centered around the book, scavenger hunt, games, raffles, and more! You do not want to miss this carnival-like celebration of reading and The Tale of Despereaux!
Garden City Public Library
05:30 PM - 06:30 PM on Tue, 1 Dec 2026
Artist Group Info
Garden City Public Library
programs@gardencitylibrary.org
Garden City Public Library
6015 N Glenwood StGarden City, Idaho 83713
208 472-2919
mhwabst@gmail.com