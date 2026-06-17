Fifteenth Annual Return of the Boise Valley People
Fifteenth Annual Return of the Boise Valley People
The Fifteenth Annual Return of the Boise Valley People will take place June 18 – 21 in Boise.
The event offers a multi-day cultural gathering that honors the history, resilience, and continued presence of the original tribes of the Boise Valley, with opening ceremonies beginning at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 18, at Boise City Hall.
Additional community events will take place on Friday, June 19, from 6:30 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. at Eagle Rock Park, with Sunrise Ceremonies at Eagle Rock Park on June 20 and 21 at 6:30 a.m.
Eagle Rock Park
06:00 PM - 08:00 AM, every day through Jun 21, 2026.
Event Supported By
Original Boise Valley People