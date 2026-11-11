Fil-Am Holiday Ball 2026
Fil-Am Holiday Ball 2026
The holiday ball party is an exquisite and glamorous event catered for adults which offers a more private and relaxed setting.
Invite friends and guests for a night of fun, games, dancing, good music, and dining
The Riverside Hotel
$90
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Filipino American Association of Idaho
2085594284
admin@filamidaho.org
The Riverside Hotel
2900 Chinden BlvdGARDEN CITY, Idaho 83714
2083431871
EVENTS@RIVERSIDEBOISE.COM