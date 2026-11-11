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Fil-Am Holiday Ball 2026

Fil-Am Holiday Ball 2026

The holiday ball party is an exquisite and glamorous event catered for adults which offers a more private and relaxed setting.
Invite friends and guests for a night of fun, games, dancing, good music, and dining

The Riverside Hotel
$90
04:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 12 Dec 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Filipino American Association of Idaho
2085594284
admin@filamidaho.org
Filipino-American of Idaho
The Riverside Hotel
2900 Chinden Blvd
GARDEN CITY, Idaho 83714
2083431871
EVENTS@RIVERSIDEBOISE.COM
https://riversideboise.com/meet/