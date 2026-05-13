Free Community block party
Free Community block party
Ready for some summer fun? Join us for our 3rd Annual Community Block Party!
Enjoy a full afternoon of free activities for all ages, including a 60ft obstacle course, water games (weather permitting), face painting, chalk art, and more. It’s a great chance to relax, play, and connect with neighbors and friends.
Food trucks will be on-site with options available for purchase when you get hungry.
Free to attend. Bring a friend and come be part of the fun!
Hillview
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Hillview
alison.lehrman@hillviewmethodist.org
Hillview
8525 ustick rdboise, Idaho 83704
alison.lehrman@hillviewmethodist.org