Free Community block party

Ready for some summer fun? Join us for our 3rd Annual Community Block Party!

Enjoy a full afternoon of free activities for all ages, including a 60ft obstacle course, water games (weather permitting), face painting, chalk art, and more. It’s a great chance to relax, play, and connect with neighbors and friends.

Food trucks will be on-site with options available for purchase when you get hungry.

Free to attend. Bring a friend and come be part of the fun!