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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Free Community block party

Free Community block party

Ready for some summer fun? Join us for our 3rd Annual Community Block Party!

Enjoy a full afternoon of free activities for all ages, including a 60ft obstacle course, water games (weather permitting), face painting, chalk art, and more. It’s a great chance to relax, play, and connect with neighbors and friends.

Food trucks will be on-site with options available for purchase when you get hungry.

Free to attend. Bring a friend and come be part of the fun!

Hillview
04:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 13 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Hillview
alison.lehrman@hillviewmethodist.org
Hillview
8525 ustick rd
boise, Idaho 83704
alison.lehrman@hillviewmethodist.org
https://hillviewmethodist.org