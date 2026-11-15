Gallery Fifty-Five open for Shop Local Shop Late
Gallery Fifty-Five open for Shop Local Shop Late
Shop Local Shop Late with us on Friday, December 4th. We are open until 7:30 pm. McCall will be lighting its tree by the bears in Art Roberts Park at 5:30.
Gallery 55
11:00 AM - 07:30 PM on Fri, 4 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Gallery Fifty-Five
2086346313
gallery55art@gmail.com
Artist Group Info
Robert Clayton
sitearch@msn.com
Gallery 55
311 E. Lake St.McCall, Idaho 83638
2086346313
gallery55art@gmail.com