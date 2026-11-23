Grand Opening of Toastique in Eagle, Idaho
Grand Opening of Toastique in Eagle, Idaho
Celebrate the grand opening of Toastique in downtown Eagle, Idaho on Saturday, December 5 from 8am-5pm!
Located in the luxury development, The Hemingway, this also marks Toastique’s very first location in the Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho.
Toastique is a gourmet café serving fresh, health-driven food like artisanal toasts, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bowls, all made with high-quality, wholesome ingredients.
The first 100 guests on opening day will receive $50 in Toastique Reward Dollars with any toast purchase. Those who aren’t the first 100 will still receive a free Drip Coffee or Small Juice (12oz) on tap with any $10+ purchase.
Come experience Toastique’s new downtown Eagle location before anyone else!
Toastique
08:00 AM - 05:00 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
Toastique
208-629-8355
info@toastique.com
Toastique
55 E. State Street, Suite 100Eagle, Idaho 83616
208-629-8355
info@toastique.com