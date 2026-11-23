Celebrate the grand opening of Toastique in downtown Eagle, Idaho on Saturday, December 5 from 8am-5pm!

Located in the luxury development, The Hemingway, this also marks Toastique’s very first location in the Treasure Valley and the state of Idaho.

Toastique is a gourmet café serving fresh, health-driven food like artisanal toasts, cold-pressed juices, smoothies, and bowls, all made with high-quality, wholesome ingredients.

The first 100 guests on opening day will receive $50 in Toastique Reward Dollars with any toast purchase. Those who aren’t the first 100 will still receive a free Drip Coffee or Small Juice (12oz) on tap with any $10+ purchase.

Come experience Toastique’s new downtown Eagle location before anyone else!