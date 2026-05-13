🎩 Join us for Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea Party✨ on May 17th from 11am–1pm! Children are invited to attend with a special grown-up in their life for a magical afternoon of Alice in Wonderland Bingo, a Scavenger Hunt, Mini-Floral Arrangements, Tea Cup Ball Toss, a Silent Auction, and MORE (plus a delicious tea party menu!) 🫖🐇

🎟️ $25/person includes tea party + museum admission

⚠️ Non-refundable. Tickets are NOT available at the door, grab yours now!

👉 Scan the QR code or visit CMIdaho.org

📍 790 S Progress Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

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