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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea

Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea

🎩 Join us for Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea Party✨ on May 17th from 11am–1pm! Children are invited to attend with a special grown-up in their life for a magical afternoon of Alice in Wonderland Bingo, a Scavenger Hunt, Mini-Floral Arrangements, Tea Cup Ball Toss, a Silent Auction, and MORE (plus a delicious tea party menu!) 🫖🐇

🎟️ $25/person includes tea party + museum admission
⚠️ Non-refundable. Tickets are NOT available at the door, grab yours now!

👉 Scan the QR code or visit CMIdaho.org
📍 790 S Progress Ave, Meridian, ID 83642

#MadHatterTea #ChildrensMuseumOfIdaho #GrandparentsDay #AliceInWonderland #KidsEvents #MeridianIdaho #TeaParty

The Children's Museum of Idaho
25
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
http://www.cmidaho.org

Artist Group Info

Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.
Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org
https://www.cmidaho.org