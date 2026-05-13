Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea
Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea
🎩 Join us for Grandparents' Mad Hatter Tea Party✨ on May 17th from 11am–1pm! Children are invited to attend with a special grown-up in their life for a magical afternoon of Alice in Wonderland Bingo, a Scavenger Hunt, Mini-Floral Arrangements, Tea Cup Ball Toss, a Silent Auction, and MORE (plus a delicious tea party menu!) 🫖🐇
🎟️ $25/person includes tea party + museum admission
⚠️ Non-refundable. Tickets are NOT available at the door, grab yours now!
👉 Scan the QR code or visit CMIdaho.org
📍 790 S Progress Ave, Meridian, ID 83642
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The Children's Museum of Idaho
25
11:00 AM - 01:00 PM on Sun, 17 May 2026
Event Supported By
Children's Museum of Idaho
(208) 345-1920
info@cmidaho.org
Artist Group Info
Catherine@cmidaho.org
The Children's Museum of Idaho
790 S. Progress Ave.Meridian, Idaho 83642
2083451920
info@cmidaho.org