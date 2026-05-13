Greenbelt Quest

Ready for a free, fun and educational outdoor adventure? Gather up your friends and family for a self-guided biking quest along the Garden City Greenbelt and explore a lesser-known stretch of this beautiful river corridor!

Park in the Boise Hawks Stadium parking lot and check in at our education station between 10-11:30 a.m. to get your map. Along your 3-mile greenbelt journey, you'll discover interactive stops hosted by community partners from 10 a.m.-noon, where you'll learn about the Boise River ecosystem, local wildlife, and how the greenbelt supports healthy transportation choices. The quest encourages biking as a way to enjoy the outdoors, connect with nature, and get around our community sustainably.

The journey will conclude at The WaterShed, where families can celebrate completing the quest and continue learning through hands-on activities.

This family-friendly event is a great opportunity to explore, learn, and move together while gaining a deeper appreciation for the Boise River and the role active transportation plays in our region!