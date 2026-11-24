Hi! We're hosting a FREE Christmas celebration at the Egyptian Theatre in downtown Boise on Sunday, December 6, to honor our local military members, veterans, first responders and their families.

Our Heroes Christmas Kickoff will include Christmas treats, live carolers, a showing of The Best Christmas Pageant Ever, gift card drawings and a special visit from Santa, with a wrapped Christmas gift for every registered child.

We would love your help getting the word out to the families who serve our community. Would you be willing to share our invitation with your Facebook community or members?

There is no cost to attend, and everyone who would like to celebrate our local heroes is welcome. Registration is required.

https://events.leapevents.com/event/heroes-christmas-kickoff-12-06-26

Thank you for helping us give back to those who give so much to our community!