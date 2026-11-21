Holly Jolly Market
Holly Jolly Market
Unique Gifts, Vintage Treasures, Holiday Cheers - Over 5000 square feet of vendor fun, plus treats, pastries, coffee drinks and brunch available from The Dusty Miller (now open), and festive Holiday Bar! Plus, the Collister Christmas Tree Lighting and Carols, Friday evening at 6PM
SHOP TWO DAYS: 11/27 - Friday, from noon to 7PM
11/28 - Saturday, from 10AM to 6PM
36th Street Event Center
12:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Fri, 27 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Abandoned Fashion
208-724-1501
hollyjollymarketboise@gmail.com
36th Street Event Center
3823 N Garden Center WayBoise, Idaho 83703
208-724-1501
hollyjollymarketboise@gmail.com