Unique Gifts, Vintage Treasures, Holiday Cheers - Over 5000 square feet of vendor fun, plus treats, pastries, coffee drinks and brunch available from The Dusty Miller (now open), and festive Holiday Bar! Plus, the Collister Christmas Tree Lighting and Carols, Friday evening at 6PM

SHOP TWO DAYS: 11/27 - Friday, from noon to 7PM

11/28 - Saturday, from 10AM to 6PM