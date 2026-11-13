Homeschool Day: Historic Architecture - Building Idaho

What makes a building stand out? From historic homes to bridges and architectural landmarks, Idaho is full of fascinating structures!

Join us for Homeschool Day on December 4 and 16 as we explore the world of historic architecture. Discover different architectural styles and building features, create your own architectural blueprint, build and test a bridge, and investigate the details that make each building unique.

Put on your architect's hat and get ready to design, build, and explore!

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, we are implementing timed entry ticketing. Please select an arrival time between 10:00am – 3:00pm. Everyone will have until 3:00 PM to participate in the classroom activity.

Admission is $4 per student (Youth 2 and up) and adults/teachers in a 1:1 ratio are $5, any additional adults must pay regular admission. For ISHS Members, admission is $2 per student (Youth 2 and up) and all adults are $2.50. Preregistration is required; Walkups will not be accommodated. Payment is due at the time of reservation and is non-refundable.