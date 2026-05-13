Homeschool Day: United We Celebrate

This year, we’re celebrating America’s 250th birthday!

Join us for Homeschool Day at the museum as we explore this historic milestone through hands-on crafts and creative activities. Paint, color, design a mosaic, and create your own patriotic sun catcher while learning about the people, places, and stories that shape our nation.

Check out our new temporary exhibit United We Celebrate: The Traditions That Bring America Together. This hands-on exhibit illuminates Idaho’s community-defining festivals and anniversaries in celebration of America’s 250th year.

To ensure an enjoyable experience for all participants, we are implementing timed entry ticketing. Please select an arrival time between 10:00am – 3:00pm. Everyone will have until 3:00 PM to participate in the classroom activity.

Admission is $4 per student (Youth 2 and up), and adults/teachers are $5 in a 1:1 ratio, any additional adults must pay regular admission. ISHS Members are free. Preregistration is required. Payment is due at the time of reservation and is non-refundable.