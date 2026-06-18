Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellars: Stories from Idaho's Red-Light Districts

Since gold was discovered on Orofino Creek near present day Pierce, Idaho in October of 1860, prostitution has been a part of Idaho's story. This industry of vice proved integral to the development of Idaho, among many other places. Idahistory excels at finding colorful and salacious stories to share with our fans and that's just what we aim to do with this interesting topic for our third stand-up history Presentation at Voodoo Cellars in Boise.

Obviously, this is an adult event as it takes place in a bar! 21 and over

Tickets are $15 per person.

Doors open at 6 PM - Event Starts at 7 PM

URL:

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3690691-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: Thursday July 09, 2026 at 7:00 pm to 8:30 pm

Venue details: Voodoo Cellar Boise, 200 North Capitol Boulevard, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States