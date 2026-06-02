Idahistory Presents Live From Voodoo Cellars: The Mummy of Morris Hill Cemetery

Join Idahistory's Mark Iverson as he shares another crazy story from Idaho's past. For this month's presentation Mark will share a story involving a cult started right here in Boise, Idaho.

In 1933 a spiritualist named Marie Ogden came to Boise to meet her followers, the one's she acquired over several years using long distant mail sent to Boise from her home in New Jersey. She was ready in 1933 to gather her followers around her and move to her commune, some called it a cult, to San Juan County, Utah to the Home of Truth, Marie's sanctuary to wait for the end of days. One of her followers, Edith, had stage four cervical cancer and she was told she could be cured at the Home of Truth. She would leave a mummy.

Obviously, this is an adult event as it takes place in a bar! 21 and over.

Tickets are $15 per person.

Doors open at 6 PM - Event Starts at 7 PM

URLs:

Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3651529-0?pid=11495

Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3651529-2?pid=11495

Date and Time: On Thursday June 11, 2026 at 19:00 - 20:30

Venue details: Voodoo Cellar Boise, 200 North Capitol Boulevard, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Community | History

Price:

General Admission: USD 15.00