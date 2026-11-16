ILLUMINATED TALES: Solo Exhibition by Art Werger

Opening Reception: Thursday, December 03 | 5-9PM

On View: December 01-January 02

Idaho Art Gallery | 702 W Idaho St #105 | Downtown Boise

Join us for the opening reception of Illuminated Tales, a solo exhibition by internationally recognized master printmaker Art Werger, exploring memory, light, and the stories that unfold within the intricate process of mezzotint. Beginning with fragments of memory, gestures, places, and moments of light, Werger allows each image to develop slowly and intuitively, transforming darkness into illumination through a meticulous process of discovery.

Over his 55 year career, Werger has become one of the most prolific artists working in mezzotint, creating more than 500 titles and receiving over 250 awards in national and international exhibitions. A Professor Emeritus of Ohio University, his work can be found in major collections including the Smithsonian, Brooklyn Museum, Philadelphia Museum of Art, Museum of Fine Arts Boston, and institutions around the world.

Meet the artist, experience these remarkable mezzotints in person, and discover the stories waiting to be illuminated.

FREE & OPEN TO THE PUBLIC