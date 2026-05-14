INL STEM Scholars Camp Session 1
INL STEM Scholars Camp Session 1
Created by Idaho National Laboratory and guided by Girl Scout Staff and Volunteers, the STEM Scholars Engineering Design Camp invites youth to become engineers for four action-packed days of building, designing, testing, and dreaming big.
URL:
Tickets: https://go.evvnt.com/3634612-0?pid=11495
Date and Time: On Mon, 06 Jul 2026 09:00 - Thu, 09 Jul 2026 15:00
Venue details: The Creative Space, 121 East 34th Street, Garden City, Idaho, 83714, United States
Category: Community | Summer Camp
Price:
Registration Fee: USD 50.00
The Creative Space -ID
USD 50.00
09:00 AM - 03:00 PM, every day through Jul 09, 2026.
Event Supported By
Girl Scouts of Silver Sage,ID
2083772011
ssutherlin@girlscouts-ssc.org
The Creative Space -ID
121 East 34th StreetGarden City, Idaho 83714