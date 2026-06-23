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July Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media and hosted by Simplicity by Hayden Homes

July Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media and hosted by Simplicity by Hayden Homes

Join us on July 23rd, 2026, for our Word of Mouth Mixer presented by Peppershock Media and hosted by Simplicity by Hayden Homes!

This exciting monthly networking event is designed to help you build meaningful relationships and expand your professional network in a fun, engaging environment. Be sure to check back each month, as this event is hosted at various business locations around the Treasure Valley.

Enjoy light appetizers, beverages, and activities that spark connections and accelerate word-of-mouth advertising. Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with other professionals and grow your business!

⏰ Time: 4:00 PM – 6:30 PM
📍 Location: Bellaro Springs by Hayden Homes—3379 E Fitz Roy St, Kuna, ID 83634

Bonus: Early bird pricing is available now! Register early to score big savings and secure your spot before it fills up.
https://peppershock.com/events/

Come connect, collaborate, and grow with us—we can’t wait to see you there! 🤝

#WOMmixer #Networking #WordOfMouthMixer #PeppershockEvent #Collaborate #FunEvent #MixerEvent #NampaBusinessNetworking #IdahoEvents #SimplicitybyHaydenHomes

Bellaro Springs by Hayden Homes
$15-$25
04:00 PM - 06:30 PM on Thu, 23 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Peppershock Media
208-461-5070
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com
Bellaro Springs by Hayden Homes
3379 E Fitz Roy St, Kuna, ID 83634
Boise, Idaho 83713
info@peppershock.com
https://peppershock.com/events/