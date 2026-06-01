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Jurassic Jog

Jurassic Jog

Join us for a fun, family friendly event for families of all ages to celebrate Meridian Library District's Summer Reading Theme this Saturday! Sign up for the Summer Reading Program, get out and move as a family, and participate in some fun activities!

The run will travel from Tully Park to 8th Street Park and back, progressing along the greenbelt. Approximate length of the run is one mile. Learn more on our website:
https://www.mld.org/event/jurassic-jog-61386

Tully Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Tully Park
2500 N Linder Rd
Meridian, Idaho 83646