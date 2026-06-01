Jurassic Jog
Jurassic Jog
Join us for a fun, family friendly event for families of all ages to celebrate Meridian Library District's Summer Reading Theme this Saturday! Sign up for the Summer Reading Program, get out and move as a family, and participate in some fun activities!
The run will travel from Tully Park to 8th Street Park and back, progressing along the greenbelt. Approximate length of the run is one mile. Learn more on our website:
https://www.mld.org/event/jurassic-jog-61386
Tully Park
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM on Sat, 6 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Tully Park
2500 N Linder RdMeridian, Idaho 83646