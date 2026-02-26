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JUST THE TIPS: A free comedy show at Liquid Laughs Underground!

JUST THE TIPS: A free comedy show at Liquid Laughs Underground!

Come have some fun at Boise's newest comedy show JUST THE TIPS! This is a free, tip-friendly show featuring the best local, regional, and touring comedians that will take place on the first Thursday of every month at Liquid Laughs Underground!
This month's headliner will be Eli Singleton of Bozeman, MT! Eli is a regular at Last Best Comedy Club and he's also a booker/producer for Don't Tell Comedy in Montana. He's opened for many big names and done the road all over the Western U.S.
He will be joined by longtime friend and Bozeman comic Stone Casad, Zander Yuan of Pocatello, ID as your host and a couple other special guests!
THIS IS A FREE SHOW! Seats are first come, first served so get here early, have some dinner and drinks downstairs and let's party!

URLs:
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3660697-0?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3660697-2?pid=11495
Facebook: https://go.evvnt.com/3660697-3?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3660697-4?pid=11495
Instagram: https://go.evvnt.com/3660697-5?pid=11495
Website: https://go.evvnt.com/3660697-6?pid=11495

Date and Time: Thursday, 02 July 2026 at 19:00 - 20:45

Venue details: Liquid Lounge, 405 South 8th Street, Boise, Idaho, 83702, United States

Category: Arts | Performing Arts | Comedy

Artists: Eli Singleton, Stone Casad, Zander Yuan, Max Knudson, Montana Burke

Liquid Lounge
07:00 PM - 08:45 PM on Thu, 2 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Liquid Laughs Underground
2083456620
liquidbooking@gmail.com
Liquid Lounge
405 South 8th Street
Boise, Idaho 83702