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Legislative Luncheon: A Table to Table Discussion

Legislative Luncheon: A Table to Table Discussion

Please join us for lunch with our local legislators. Our legislators will be moving around the room "table to table" and will have a set amount of time at each table. When the timer goes off - they will move on to the next table. Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for non-member

PV TEC (Gallery Room)
Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for non-member
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
Get Tickets
PV TEC (Gallery Room)
4200 Hawthorne Rd
Chubbuck, Idaho 83202