Legislative Luncheon: A Table to Table Discussion
Legislative Luncheon: A Table to Table Discussion
Please join us for lunch with our local legislators. Our legislators will be moving around the room "table to table" and will have a set amount of time at each table. When the timer goes off - they will move on to the next table. Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for non-member
PV TEC (Gallery Room)
Tickets are $30 for members, $40 for non-member
11:30 AM - 01:00 PM on Tue, 8 Dec 2026
PV TEC (Gallery Room)
4200 Hawthorne RdChubbuck, Idaho 83202