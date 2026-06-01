Mindful Movement: A Civic Season Flow

Slow down, stretch, and recharge during this special Civic Season yoga experience at the Idaho State Museum. Led by local instructor Emma Scott Singletary, this beginner-friendly vinyasa flow invites participants to reflect on how showing up for yourself helps you show up for your community.

Held outdoors under the pavilion in Pioneer Village, the outdoor space next to the Idaho State Museum, this morning session encourages mindful movement and meaningful connection. Following the yoga class, attendees are invited to stay for coffee, pastries, and an opportunity to meet new people and build community.

No yoga experience is necessary. Please bring your own yoga mat, towel, or blanket. Coffee and pastries are included with the ticket price.

Tickets are $10. Add Museum admission for just $5. Space is limited, so please register in advance.

Schedule:

10–11 AM: Yoga Session

11 AM–12 PM: Coffee, pastries, and social time

*Liability waiver must be signed at check-in.