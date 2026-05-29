Monday Matinee Movie: The Good Dinosaur
Monday Matinee Movie: The Good Dinosaur
Come watch this family-friendly movie with free popcorn in our air conditioned library theater. We will watch movies that align with our “Unearth A Story” Summer Reading Program.
Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monday-matinee-movies-big-screen-61768
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org