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Monday Matinee Movie: The Good Dinosaur

Monday Matinee Movie: The Good Dinosaur

Come watch this family-friendly movie with free popcorn in our air conditioned library theater. We will watch movies that align with our “Unearth A Story” Summer Reading Program.

Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monday-matinee-movies-big-screen-61768

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 03:00 PM on Mon, 1 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/