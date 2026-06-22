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Monday Matinee Movies: Toy Story

Monday Matinee Movies: Toy Story

Come watch "Toy Story" with free popcorn in the Meridian Library District Pinnacle branch's air conditioned library theater. Throughout the summer, we will watch movies that align with our “Unearth A Story” Summer Reading Program.

Please register to make sure you will have a seat held for you. We will have two sessions available. One at 1 and another at 3 p.m. We will limit attendance to 53 (per session) to ensure a safe and comfortable environment. Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/week/2026/07/05?keywords=Monday%20Matinee

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/