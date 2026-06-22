Monday Matinee Movies: Toy Story
Monday Matinee Movies: Toy Story
Come watch "Toy Story" with free popcorn in the Meridian Library District Pinnacle branch's air conditioned library theater. Throughout the summer, we will watch movies that align with our “Unearth A Story” Summer Reading Program.
Please register to make sure you will have a seat held for you. We will have two sessions available. One at 1 and another at 3 p.m. We will limit attendance to 53 (per session) to ensure a safe and comfortable environment. Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/week/2026/07/05?keywords=Monday%20Matinee
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
01:00 PM - 02:45 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org