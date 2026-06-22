Monday Matinee Movies: Toy Story
Monday Matinee Movies: Toy Story
Come watch "Toy Story" with free popcorn in our air conditioned library theater. Throughout the summer, we will watch movies that align with our “Unearth A Story” Summer Reading Program.
Please register to make sure you will have a seat held for you. We will have two sessions available. One at 1 and another at 3 p.m. We will limit attendance to 53 (per session) to ensure a safe and comfortable environment.
Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/events/week/2026/07/05?keywords=Monday%20Matinee
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Mon, 6 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org