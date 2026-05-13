Monthly Teen Gathering: Duct Tape Creations
Monthly Teen Gathering: Duct Tape Creations
We’ll provide the tape, you bring the creativity. We will make wallets, pencil bags, flower pens, and whatever else you can dream up.
Light snacks will be provided.
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org