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JOIN US FOR ANOTHER ROUND WITH MURPHY WOODHOUSE

Monthly Teen Gathering: Duct Tape Creations

Monthly Teen Gathering: Duct Tape Creations

We’ll provide the tape, you bring the creativity. We will make wallets, pencil bags, flower pens, and whatever else you can dream up.

Light snacks will be provided.

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
04:30 PM - 05:30 PM on Mon, 11 May 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/