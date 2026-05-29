Monthly Teen Gathering: Game Night
Monthly Teen Gathering: Game Night
Bring a friend and get your game on. We will have food and games. What more could you want?
Games include: Giant Uno, Exploding Kittens, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and many more! Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monthly-teen-gathering-61775
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal StreetMeridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org