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Monthly Teen Gathering: Game Night

Monthly Teen Gathering: Game Night

Bring a friend and get your game on. We will have food and games. What more could you want?

Games include: Giant Uno, Exploding Kittens, Taco Cat Goat Cheese Pizza, and many more! Learn more on our website: https://www.mld.org/event/monthly-teen-gathering-61775

Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
06:00 PM - 08:00 PM on Mon, 8 Jun 2026

Event Supported By

Meridian Library District
208-888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/
Pinnacle Branch - Meridian Library District
1375 E Phenomenal Street
Meridian, Idaho 83642
(208)888-4451
help@mld.org
https://www.mld.org/