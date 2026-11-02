Discover the mysterious world of Victorian mourning, where death, remembrance, and the supernatural were woven into everyday life.

Explore the customs and traditions surrounding death and mourning during the Victorian era, from elaborate mourning attire and memorial jewelry to attempts to communicate with the beyond. Learn how the Victorians honored their loved ones, navigated grief, and embraced spiritual belief. This event is 21+. Each ticket includes one drink ticket.

Tickets:

Grab your Early Bird Discount before October 8!

ISHS Members: $27 (Regular price: $27)

Non-members: $30 (Regular price: $32)

Walkup prices are subject to change. No refunds within two weeks of program (October 1, 2027).